Guilty verdict for Ntuthuko Shoba in murder of Tshegofatso Pule

Wilson cleared Shoba on a charge of obstruction of justice.

“In my view, there is no basis on which I can convict Shoba on obstruction,” he said.

During the trial, the court was shown video footage of Pule and Shoba walking from his home to a vehicle that was driven by Malephane, who confessed to murdering Pule in June 2020.

Malephane is serving a 20-year sentence for Pule’s murder. He became the state's key witness and detailed how he and Shoba had planned the murder.

The eight-months pregnant Pule was found dead in Durban Deep. She had a gunshot wound to the chest and her bloodied body was found hanging on a tree. Her unborn baby did not survive.