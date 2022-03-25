Behave or we'll shut you down, Cape taxi bosses told after violent protest

Certain taxi routes and ranks in Nyanga could be closed down and operating licences suspended if the violence between rival associations continues, the Western Cape transport MEC warned on Friday.

Daylin Mitchell said the violence was a threat to the government and people of the Western Cape, and such “flagrant disregard for the law” would not be tolerated.

“Departmental officials have already asked legal services to draft a notice to declare the Nyanga area a high risk in respect of taxi violence,” Mitchell said in a statement.

“This will allow me to invoke my powers in terms of section 91 of the National Land Transport Act to close certain routes and ranks and to suspend affected operating licences.

“I will not hesitate to take the actions required to stabilise the situation and to guarantee passenger safety. We will then develop and implement a transport contingency plan to provide for the additional commuting needs that may arise.”

His warning followed a day of mayhem in Cape Town on Thursday, when taxis blocked major highways before hundreds of drivers made their way to the city centre to hand over a memorandum to the office of Western Cape premier Alan Winde.