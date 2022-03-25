News

‘A win for humanity’ — SA weighs in on Tshegofatso Pule murder verdict

Cebelihle Bhengu
Reporter
25 March 2022
Ntuthuko Shoba has been found guilty of the murder of his on-again, off-again mistress, Tshegofatso Pule.
Image: Alaister Russell/The Sunday Times

South Africans have welcomed the guilty verdict against Ntuthuko Shoba for the premeditated murder of his pregnant girlfriend Tshegofatso Pule in June 2020.

Delivering judgment in the South Gauteng high court on Friday, acting judge Stuart Wilson said he found Shoba’s evidence unconvincing.

He said Pule’s killer, Muzikayise Malephane, who was promised compensation for her murder, colluded with Shoba to murder the pregnant woman.

Malephane is serving a 20-year sentence for Pule’s murder. He became the state’s key witness and detailed how he and Shoba had planned the killing.

“All facts point to one direction: that Mr Shoba arranged for Mr Malephane to kill Miss Pule, that he first attempted to do so by having Mr Malephane meet Miss Pule at the McDonald’s outlet, and when that plan failed, he knowingly and intentionally delivered Miss Pule into Mr Malephane’s hands,” Wilson said. 

Shoba’s sentence will be handed down on May 10.

Here’s what social media users said in response to the guilty verdict:

