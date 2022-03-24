Williams’ stay-out-of-jail bid hangs in balance
Judgment reserved in ex-Bay spin doctor’s appeal against effective four-year sentence for fraud
Though disgraced former Bay communications director Roland Williams has paid back the money owed to his insurance provider, which he defrauded, the state is adamant he should go back to jail.
The prosecution argues that the payments made by the ex-spin doctor were done too late and that he should serve his effective four-year jail term for fraud...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.