Williams’ stay-out-of-jail bid hangs in balance

Judgment reserved in ex-Bay spin doctor’s appeal against effective four-year sentence for fraud

Premium Devon Koen

Court reporter



Though disgraced former Bay communications director Roland Williams has paid back the money owed to his insurance provider, which he defrauded, the state is adamant he should go back to jail.



The prosecution argues that the payments made by the ex-spin doctor were done too late and that he should serve his effective four-year jail term for fraud...