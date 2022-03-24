We owe R28m in rent for Pretoria State Attorney offices but it’s not our fault, says department of public works

Mchunu placed the blame on the landlord.

“The department’s system suspended the rentals due to an instruction issued by the minister to stop rentals on all lease agreements that have expired and are running on a month-to-month basis,” said Mchunu.

“This was done after the landlords that had month-to-month leases were informed that they have to regularise these leases and sign new agreements with the department. Most landlords have complied with the instruction while others are still resisting as they charge higher rentals on month-to-month agreements,” Mchunu added.

The Salu building houses the Department of Justice consisting of the Master of the High Court and the State Attorney offices.

While the poster placed at the entrance of the buildings claimed the State Attorney’s office would be closed until further notice, Mchunu said the building was never closed.

“But the electricity was cut off due to the outstanding building rates which is the responsibility of the landlord, not the state,” he said.

In the interim, employees of the Department of Justice continued to have access to the building despite having no power.

This meant services provided by the office had been hampered.

Mchunu did not give any indication when the issue would be resolved.

The building is the latest housing a government department to be affected by unpaid rentals.

Earlier this month, the building housing the police’s criminal records centre was locked after the landlord cited unpaid rent which was also the responsibility of the department of public works.

