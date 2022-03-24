News

WATCH LIVE | Ramaphosa addresses investment conference

By TIMESLIVE - 24 March 2022

President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to address the fourth SA Investment Conference on Thursday in Johannesburg.

“This annual event was initiated by President Ramaphosa in 2018 in an effort to secure domestic and inbound investment of R1.2-trillion over five years,” Ramaphosa’s office said.

