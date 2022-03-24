Timothy Valley man missing for eight years

Almost a decade after his disappearance, police are trying to locate Jonathan Marchant, whose family reported him missing in January.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said Marchant was last seen leaving his Sweden Street home in Timothy Valley on May 2014.

He was 18 at the time.

“On 21 January 2022, eight years later, his mother reported him missing at SAPS Bethelsdorp.

“No further details could be provided about his whereabouts,” Naidu said.

Anyone who may know of his whereabouts should contact Constable Pheliswa Tom on 084-252-8911 or 041-404-3000, or the nearest police station.

HeraldLIVE