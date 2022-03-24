Search for man who failed to return home after going out to buy tiles

Police in Kariega are searching for a missing 48-year-old man last seen on Tuesday.

Kanaiyala Ganpantsinh Rathod, according to his family, was last seen at about 1pm when he left his house in Moltino Street to buy tiles.

His family later reported him missing.

Anyone who can assist the police in finding him can contact Warrant-Officer Van Niekerk on 084-200-0455 or Crime Stop at 08600-10111.

