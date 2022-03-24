Residents call on metro to clean up North End Lake
The once-popular North End Lake used for fishing and relaxation has become an eyesore as rubbish continues to pile up, along with broken bins and animal carcasses scattered around.
Residents living around the lake have raised concerns about health hazards as squatters have also set up makeshift huts.
Most of the piled-up rubbish is along Milner Avenue which leads to the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium.
Resident Henry Beuknam, who has been living opposite the lake for eight years, said he had watched the area deteriorate daily.
He said the municipality used to hire companies for grass cutting and cleaning up but hads since stopped, leaving the area unmonitored.
“We have children and elderly people visiting the lake and some fishing even.
“I often walk here and it is shocking and no-one is doing anything about it,” he said.
He said taxi drivers turned a nearby open space into a rank, with no public toilets and people urinating everywhere.
“There must be something done about this.
“The municipality’s [public health] department should send their people to clean up the space and also do something about those illegally building shacks.
“Our lives are at risk,” he said.
Metro Matters visited the lake on Wednesday morning, where rubbish is piling up.
About 10 huts have been built, with families using them.
Taxis were also parked in an open space, while other people were fishing.
Attempts to speak to the people living in the huts proved fruitless.
Ward 7 councillor Brendon Pegram said his office was aware of the problem and that it had been ongoing for years due to socioeconomic circumstances which were worsened by Covid-19.
He further attributed the problem to the metro only having two operating homeless shelters.
“There are regular cleanups in the area and the last comprehensive inter-directorate cleanup was about three months ago.
“Unfortunately, the illegal dumping and vandalism of municipal property is a frequent occurrence and remains a continuing fight.”
He said a municipal task team included representatives from the police, public health and the social development department.
“When the municipality removed the shelters the last time with three trucks, the individuals often said they have no choice but to live in the area because it’s close to the odd jobs they do to earn some income,” he said.
Pegram said he was communicating with the relevant departments to establish when the next comprehensive cleanup operation would take place.
Another resident, John Davids, said there was a group of people that used to clean up the area but that had since stopped.
“From last year we started noticing that there were squatters building here, and the lake went unmonitored and just became filthy,” he said.
He said people would visit the lake for picnics and fishing on weekends.
“But it has become difficult to even come and unwind at this place.
“It is dirty everywhere and no-one is doing anything about it,” he said.
Taxi owner Patrick Jonas said they started using the open space in 2021.
“It is very dirty around here, and we even try to clean it up.
“We make sure that whatever we eat we throw away in a bin down the road.”
He said it was difficult to keep the area clean due to the people living in the huts.
“Since we arrived, there has been no municipal workers seen attempting to clean up.
“They just focus on the other side of the lake and leave all this behind.”
Municipal spokesperson Mamela Ndamase said public health officials would inspect the lake on Thursday and revert back on the findings.
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.