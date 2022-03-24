Residents call on metro to clean up North End Lake

The once-popular North End Lake used for fishing and relaxation has become an eyesore as rubbish continues to pile up, along with broken bins and animal carcasses scattered around.

Residents living around the lake have raised concerns about health hazards as squatters have also set up makeshift huts.

Most of the piled-up rubbish is along Milner Avenue which leads to the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium.

Resident Henry Beuknam, who has been living opposite the lake for eight years, said he had watched the area deteriorate daily.

He said the municipality used to hire companies for grass cutting and cleaning up but hads since stopped, leaving the area unmonitored.

“We have children and elderly people visiting the lake and some fishing even.

“I often walk here and it is shocking and no-one is doing anything about it,” he said.

He said taxi drivers turned a nearby open space into a rank, with no public toilets and people urinating everywhere.

“There must be something done about this.

“The municipality’s [public health] department should send their people to clean up the space and also do something about those illegally building shacks.

“Our lives are at risk,” he said.