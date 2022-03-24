Raymond Zondo warns against claims that the judiciary is captured

Allegations that the judiciary is captured are very serious and should not be made lightly, chief justice elect Raymond Zondo said on Thursday.

He was speaking at a media briefing just a week before his appointment becomes official.

Zondo said if anybody had evidence that the judiciary or any judge is captured, they should come forward with it.

He was answering a question after a claim by EFF leader Julius Malema during a Human Rights Day rally in Sharpeville on Monday. Malema made bold claims that some of the country's judges were captured in favour of President Cyril Ramaphosa and a faction of the ANC.

“In the past, allegations have been made that there were certain judges who received money to decide cases in a certain way.

“The former chief justice (Mogoeng Mogoeng) spoke publicly and said anyone who has evidence supporting these allegations must come forward. Up to now, I am not aware of anybody who has come forward with evidence on that,” Zondo said.