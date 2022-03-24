Matric ball was not racist, SAHRC finds as it clears Brackenfell school organisers

An unofficial matric ball for pupils at a Cape Town school in 2020 did not exclude anyone on the basis of race, a SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) investigation has found.

After video footage of the party surfaced, the EFF staged multiple protests at Brackenfell High School, accusing it of endorsing a “whites only” party.

On Thursday the SAHRC exonerated the school and the organisers of the bash.

“The evidence before the commission exonerates the school from the planning, funding, advertising or hosting of the event,” said spokesperson Gushwell Brooks.

The commission also found that the school and the organisers “did not directly or indirectly discriminate against grade 12 pupils on the grounds of race”.

The school's official matric farewell had been cancelled due to Covid-19 regulations. The private party was organised by a parent for her daughter and friends at a wine farm, with tickets costing R500. The invitation was widely circulated via WhatsApp and Facebook and by word of mouth. The ball was attended by 42 pupils from Brackenfell high and 30 from surrounding schools.

In the wake of the incident, the school said it would fast-track the formation of a diversity committee and plan activities to improve pupil interactions across different backgrounds. Workshops facilitated by the Institute for Justice and Reconciliation would also be held for the staff.

