'Julius should start acting his age': Activist blasts Malema for his stance on Operation Dudula

Former EFF student organisation member Bonginkosi Khanyile has likened red berets leader Julius Malema to apartheid-era Bantustan leader Kaiser Matanzima.

Khanyile said Malema's sidelining of Operation Dudula leader Nhlanhla "Lux" Dlamini was similar to when Matanzima signed apartheid-era legislation which to some extent made tribal leaders proxies of the government. Leaders who refused to sign were removed from their positions, he said.

The EFF accompanied Soweto resident Victor Ramerafe to open an assault and theft case against Dlamini at the Dobsonville police station on Wednesday.

Ramerafe's home was allegedly ransacked by Operation Dudula members on Sunday while they were “searching for drugs” after a tip-off from the community.

Khanyile took to social media to condemn Malema for not showing leadership, as a senior to Dlamini, and instead taking a path that could lead to black-on-black violence.