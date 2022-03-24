Gqeberha man risks life to save bear in Ukraine

Former circus performer Masha settling in nicely at her new home in Romania after being rescued from war zone by Lionel de Lange

Premium By Kathryn Kimberley -

He was lucky to escape Ukraine with his life in February when the East European country came under attack, but Gqeberha’s Lionel de Lange once again risked his life last week by returning to the war-torn country to relocate a bear.



Call him crazy, brave, or simply living up to his name as the man with the stature and heart of a lion, De Lange finally pulled off his mission on Tuesday...