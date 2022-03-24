Gqeberha man gets 15 years for role in hijacking

A Gqeberha man has been sentenced to an effective 15 years in prison after he was convicted on charges of robbery with aggravating circumstances and the illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition.

Cumile Nogqala, 38, was sentenced in the Motherwell Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday for his role in a 2020 hijacking incident in Motherwell, NU5.

Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said that on August 14 2020, at 5.15pm, the driver of a Toyota Quantum minibus was transporting employees home from a rehabilitation facility.

While travelling in Nzunga Street, the driver was forced off the road by three men in a Nissan Qashqai who had pointed a firearm at him.

“The driver and the one passenger in the Quantum were forced out of the vehicle and the suspects fled with the minibus,” Janse van Rensburg said.

“The hijacking was witnessed by an off-duty police officer who alerted SAPS Ikhamvelihle Crime Prevention members.

“The members immediately responded and a high-speed chase ensued from Kwalimanzi before police were able to stop the Nissan Qashqai .”

One suspect, Nogqala, was arrested at the scene.

An unlicensed firearm with ammunition was also confiscated.

The hijacked Quantum was recovered abandoned in Ngxangosi Street.

On Friday, Nogqala was found guilty on all three charges.

On Wednesday, he was sentenced to 15 years for robbery, six years for the possession of a firearm and three years for the illegal possession of ammunition.

The court ordered that all the sentences run concurrently with the 15 years.

HeraldLIVE