FF+ welcomes end to government intervention in North West but says province’s problems are far from over
The Freedom Front Plus (FF+) on Wednesday welcomed the government’s decision to withdraw from North West but in the same breath expressed concern at the ongoing problems in the province.
In a statement, the FF+ said the problems in the provincial administration are “far from being resolved”.
An interministerial team established to oversee the government’s intervention in the administration of the provincial government confirmed the decision to withdraw national officials was under way. The progress report was submitted to the National Council of Provinces in parliament on Wednesday.
“The report also clearly confirms that the FF Plus’s views as well as its constant critique of the North West government and the national government’s ineffective attempts to intervene in the province’s administration were justified,” the party said.
The party said the four-year intervention was characterised by conflict between the provincial government and the appointed administrators, and the absence of accountable government.
This had resulted in overall instability and declining morale in the provincial administration.
“In addition, the report once again highlights the large-scale corruption and mismanagement that have been rampant in the provincial government for years.
“Irregular expenditure amounting to more than R12bn has already been identified and numerous forensic investigations are still ongoing.”
It said billions of rand were lost due to corruption and mismanagement in a province severely affected by the decay of roads and infrastructure in general.
“It is important that accountable government is restored in the North West, and that the national government’s expensive and ineffective ‘administrative oversight’ does not simply continue in a different form.”
Meanwhile, the National Council of Provinces’ select committee on co-operative governance and traditional affairs, water and sanitation was on Thursday expected to engage with stakeholders after service delivery protests in Bloemfontein.
On Wednesday morning, police arrested 11 people in the city after protesters blocked De Villiers Street with vehicles.
Protesters also collected rubbish from bins in the vicinity and littered it around the entrance to the Bram Fisher Building housing the Mangaung metro municipality management and administration staff. The group also used rocks and bricks to block the street.
“While the committee understands the frustrations the community is experiencing due to inadequate service delivery from the municipality, it is of the view that protest and destruction of property undermine efforts to find long-lasting solutions that will ultimately benefit the people of the city,” chair of the committee China Dodovu said.
The committee said the aim of the visit is to discuss the state of the city and possible immediate, medium and long-term solutions to the challenges in the city.
It said during the two-day meeting, the committee will meet co-operative governance and traditional affairs MEC Mxolisi Dukwana, as well as treasury, city council leadership, labour, community leaders and political parties represented in council.
The committee said it had continuously urged the city to improve service delivery and engagement with residents to close the communication gap that might lead to service delivery protests.
TimesLIVE
