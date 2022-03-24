Department of transport says licence card printing backlog is almost cleared
The department of transport on Thursday said all was on track to clear the backlog in the printing of driving licence cards.
Delays arose after the only printing machine in the country broke in November last year after being in operation for the past 20 years.
Transport minister Fikile Mbalula said the machine had to be taken to Germany for repairs. It was returned before the end of January.
In a statement, Mbalula’s office said: “The bottleneck experienced between November 2021 and January 2022 will be cleared by April 2022. The renewal backlog that was experienced because of the Covid-19 pandemic grace period will be cleared by September 2022.”
The transport department said motorists who apply to renew their driving licence cards before March 31 2022 will have their driving licences validated for a further three months on condition that they are in possession of their old driving licence cards.
“They must also have proof of fees paid for the application to renew in a form of a receipt,” the department said.
“The regulation is also applicable to those who have applied to renew their driving licence cards since February 25 2022 and before the end of the grace period of March 31 2022. Their driving licence cards will also be valid for a further period of three months.”
Motorists who apply for new driving licence cards after the expiry date were encouraged to obtain temporary licences.
“Meanwhile, with the recent dispute by the driving schools having been resolved, the department is happy to report that driver licensing and testing centres (DLTCs) are now in full operation to assist the public,” said the department.
It was referring to protests that erupted this month when members of the National Driving School Association of SA revolted against the new online booking system.
Members of the association were demanding that the online e-NaTIS booking system be cancelled, saying it disadvantaged them financially as they could no longer make bookings on behalf of clients for a fee.
