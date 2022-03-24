Department of transport says licence card printing backlog is almost cleared

In a statement, Mbalula’s office said: “The bottleneck experienced between November 2021 and January 2022 will be cleared by April 2022. The renewal backlog that was experienced because of the Covid-19 pandemic grace period will be cleared by September 2022.”

The transport department said motorists who apply to renew their driving licence cards before March 31 2022 will have their driving licences validated for a further three months on condition that they are in possession of their old driving licence cards.

“They must also have proof of fees paid for the application to renew in a form of a receipt,” the department said.

“The regulation is also applicable to those who have applied to renew their driving licence cards since February 25 2022 and before the end of the grace period of March 31 2022. Their driving licence cards will also be valid for a further period of three months.”

Motorists who apply for new driving licence cards after the expiry date were encouraged to obtain temporary licences.