Tourism minister welcomes scrapping of PCR tests for travellers visiting SA

The tourism department and the Federated Hospitality Association of Southern Africa (Fedhasa) have welcomed government’s decision to scrap PCR tests for people visiting the country.

On Tuesday night President Cyril Ramaphosa announced all travellers entering the country would need to show either proof of Covid-19 vaccination or a negative polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test not older than 72 hours.

All unvaccinated travellers entering the country would be given the choice to vaccinate.

“As we are all looking forward to a brighter year for the SA tourism sector’s recovery, these revised regulations are most welcome. The revisions will immediately address some challenges travellers and the tourism industry have expressed and will make SA more accessible and attractive. Doing away with the requirement of a PCR test for all arrivals reduces the added cost and administrative burden of travelling,” said tourism minister Lindiwe Sisulu.