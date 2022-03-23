Nelson Mandela Bay metro mulls huge power disconnection blitz
Defaulters beware — the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality is planning a huge electricity disconnection blitz to recoup the R8.5bn owed to the metro, including by government departments.
The metro is also gearing up to reduce its debtors’ book and hopes to increase its revenue collection rate by also continuing with the attachment of properties...
