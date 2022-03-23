News

METRO MATTERS | Gelvandale family battles to get underground leak fixed

Yolanda Palezweni
Politics Reporter
23 March 2022

An underground leak has left a Gelvandale family’s boundary wall damaged, while owner Vincent Perreira has to constantly fork out to get the grass that is flourishing from all the water trimmed down.

The St Adams Drive family reported the leak in January but said their complaint was closed before it was fixed...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

Panayiotou tape exposed: ‘I told you to let them do it outside the house’
‘I fear f*kol’: Ramaphosa on surging food prices, UN reform and Russia

Most Read