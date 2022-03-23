Man who admitted to killing mom sentenced to life
A despicable act which deserved the harshest punishment — that was how a Gqeberha judge described the actions of Peter Lyons, whom he sentenced to life behind bars on Wednesday.
On Tuesday, Lyons, 53, pleaded guilty to the November 28 2019 murder of his mother, Mable, 74, as well as the murder of his former landlord, Dennis Ogle, 59, on March 10 2006...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.