Man who admitted to killing mom sentenced to life

Premium Devon Koen

Court reporter



A despicable act which deserved the harshest punishment — that was how a Gqeberha judge described the actions of Peter Lyons, whom he sentenced to life behind bars on Wednesday.



On Tuesday, Lyons, 53, pleaded guilty to the November 28 2019 murder of his mother, Mable, 74, as well as the murder of his former landlord, Dennis Ogle, 59, on March 10 2006...