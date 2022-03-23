Gqeberha man murdered mom for ‘belittling him’

Graphic details revealed in guilty plea of how he strangled and suffocated mother, and stood on chest to make sure she was dead

Premium Devon Koen

Court reporter



Two weeks before he brutally murdered his elderly mother in her own home, a Gqeberha man confessed to police that he had killed his former landlord and that he had thoughts of doing the same to his mother.



Peter Lyons claims his mother’s attitude towards him became increasingly intolerable, so much so that after years of allegedly being humiliated and belittled, he strangled her, suffocated her with a pillow and stood on her chest to make sure she was dead...