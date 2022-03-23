Furore over brawl at popular Gqeberha pub

Premium By Naziziphiwo Buso and Kathryn Kimberley -

A brawl between patrons at a popular Gqeberha pub has turned into a race war on social media, with claims that a group of coloured people who were kicked out of Pool City Newton Park were referred to as “h*tn*ts”.



Owner Vincent Botha has denied the allegations, claiming that both groups involved in the altercation late on Sunday night — a group of coloured patrons and a white man — were instructed to leave...