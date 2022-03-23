From dancing in streets of Gelvandale to Hollywood stage

Premium By Roslyn Baatjies -

She had the moves like Rolling Stones singer Mick Jagger when she was just a tiny tot, teaching all who would pay attention how to sing, dance and model.



And now Gelvandale’s Shadè Anderson, 20, could see her dream career in showbiz become a reality, having been selected to represent SA in the DMH Talent Agency International Presentation of Performers (iPOP!) Talent Showcase hosted in Hollywood biannually...