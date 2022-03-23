Former Nelson Mandela Foundation spokesperson died from cancer

Former Nelson Mandela Foundation spokesperson Luzuko Koti died after a short battle with cancer, his family confirmed on Tuesday.

“The family has received a number of media queries on the cause of death,” family spokesperson Nontobeko Mabitsela said.

“While it was our wish to keep this private and make the relevant pronouncements at the appropriate time, we believe it is in the best interest of the public to share that Luzuko lost a short and vigorously fought battle against cancer.”

Koti, 47, died on Monday at the Netcare Pretoria East Hospital.

The family said it would hold prayer sessions from Tuesday until the day of the funeral.

The prayer sessions will take place at 6pm at Koti’s home in Centurion.

The family said it would meet to determine the dates for the memorial and funeral services.

The details of these services would be announced at a later stage.

During the course of his life, Koti occupied various roles in the media industry.

He was the business manager of Channel Africa, former director of communication and marketing at the Mandela Foundation and a broadcaster at SABC radio station Umhlobo Wenene FM.

