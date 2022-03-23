DA seeks to lift lid on water contamination in Eastern Cape

Opposition launches water watch group and new initiative to compel government to reveal quality test results quarterly

Premium By Guy Rogers -

The DA has launched a new initiative to tackle the Eastern Cape’s dire water contamination problems by getting them out into the open.



Speaking in a World Water Day webinar on Tuesday, DA MPL Vicky Knoetze said the intention was to establish the facts and make them freely available and in this way trigger change for the better...