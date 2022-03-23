DA seeks to lift lid on water contamination in Eastern Cape
Opposition launches water watch group and new initiative to compel government to reveal quality test results quarterly
The DA has launched a new initiative to tackle the Eastern Cape’s dire water contamination problems by getting them out into the open.
Speaking in a World Water Day webinar on Tuesday, DA MPL Vicky Knoetze said the intention was to establish the facts and make them freely available and in this way trigger change for the better...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.