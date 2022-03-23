Court finds grounds to believe funds used to buy Optimum mine were illegally obtained

The high court in Pretoria on Wednesday said the National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP) had established, at first glance, a case that there are reasonable grounds to believe that the Optimum Coal Mine (OCM) properties bought by a Gupta-owned company are the proceeds of unlawful activities.

The high court made this finding as it granted the NDPP an order to preserve all shares held in OCM, the business of OCM and all shares held in the Optimum Coal Terminal (OCT). Both OCM and OCT have been in business rescue since 2018.

The NDPP was also granted an order to preserve the claims held by Templar Capital Limited against OCM.

The NDPP had brought two applications and the court consolidated them into a single hearing.

The first application — regarding the application to preserve all shares held in OCM, the business of OCM and all shares in OCT — was opposed by business rescue practitioners.

On the application to preserve the claims held by Templar, Templar initially opposed the application, but later indicated it will abide by the decision of the court. This meant the second application became unopposed.