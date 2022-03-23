Council meeting delayed amid Nelson Mandela Bay coalition chaos

By Siyamtanda Capa, Ntsikelelo Qoyo and Lynn Spence -

A council meeting scheduled for 10am has been delayed as the doors of the Feather Market Centre were locked amid intense division and animosity that have left the Nelson Mandela Bay governing coalition on shaky ground.



Noxolo Nqwazi, who has taken over the city manager’s desk, declared three vacancies with the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) on Tuesday for three Northern Alliance (NA) councillors, possibly leaving the council without a speaker...