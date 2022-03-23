Coega seeks interdict against Local Business Committee members

By Lynn Spence

A police contingent was present at the Gqeberha high court on Tuesday where the Coega Development Corporation (CDC) sought to interdict a group of disgruntled members of the Local Business Committee from demonstrating within 100m of the Coega Special Economic Zone.



Lungisa January, Masixole Mashelele and the Local Business Committee are listed as respondents in the case, heard before judge Lindiwe Rusi. ..