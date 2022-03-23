Bay residents show off their pearly whites as masks no longer needed outdoors

Some were smiling, some wrinkled their noses, and others even yawned with their mouths wide open. But nobody seemed to care.

In fact, everyone looked a little relieved that they could roam outside and not worry about wearing a mask for the first time in nearly two years.

On Tuesday night, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the latest adjustments to SA’s lockdown restrictions, and the entire country collectively gave a sigh of relief as he announced masks were no longer mandatory in open spaces.

Some Bay schools reacted swiftly with letters confirming that parents no longer had to wear masks when picking up their children, and masks were finally being done away with on the playground.

Coming out of a Sunridge Park supermarket on Wednesday morning, Gerald Sampson quickly pulled his mask down and took a deep breath.

“I know things are not completely back to normal, but this is a big step in the right direction,” Sampson said.

“I understand why the masks were necessary, but Covid-19 seems to be less of a threat now.

“I am really glad I can stop wearing the mask outside, especially in Gqeberha’s humidity.

“And now my glasses won’t fog up when I walk around outside.”

Approached while walking her dogs in Newton Park, Kerry Saayman quickly reached for her mask, but remembered it was no longer needed and smiled with relief.

“I know walking the dogs with a mask might have been unnecessary, but it was for my safety and to be courteous to other people.

“Sometimes I even crossed the road when people approached on the same side, because you never know how careful other people want to be.

“But now I can take my dogs out with complete peace of mind,” she said, smiling.

Meanwhile, just down the road, manager of a garden services team, Peter Khoza, said being able to work without a mask was one of the best feelings he would never take for granted again.

“This Covid-19 has made me appreciate many things.

“First, we could not work, so it made me appreciate my job when lockdown relaxed a little.

“Then I was sick with Covid-19, and I appreciated my health when I recovered.

“And today, I can take my mask off while working in this heat, and it just made my day so much better,” Khoza said.

Clarendon Park Primary School sent out a notice to all parents stating its approach to the adjusted lockdown regulations, and principal Derryk Jordan said the school was delighted with the development.

Parents, pupils and staff were no longer required to wear masks when outdoors, this included outdoor extramural activities, breaks for pupils or when parents picked up and dropped off their children.

However, anyone entering the building would still be required to put their masks on and keep them on at all times while indoors, the school said in a letter.

