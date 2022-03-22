News

Tributes pour in for former Umhlobo Wenene broadcaster Luzuko Koti

Chrizelda Kekana
Entertainment reporter
22 March 2022
Luzuko Koti died after a short illness.
Image: Twitter

Tributes have flooded social media since the death of former Nelson Mandela Foundation spokesperson and Umhlobo Wenene presenter Luzuko Koti.

His family confirmed the death on Monday in a statement.

“It is with deep sadness to announce the passing of Luzuko Koti earlier today, March 21 2022,” said Nontobeko Mabitsela, the family’s spokesperson.

He was 47 years old and died after a short illness. 

Koti held various roles in the media industry. He was the business manager of Channel Africa, former director of communication and marketing at the Mandela Foundation and a broadcaster on SABC radio station Umhlobo Wenene FM.

His family highlighted his passion for his work and service to “the nation and Africa in all the roles he occupied”.

This is no doubt a devastating moment and a loss of a great patriot. Kindly keep his mother, children, entire family and loved ones in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time,” read the statement.

The family said funeral arrangements and memorial services will be announced at a later stage.

On the socials, many were left heartbroken by the devastating news.

“I remember back in the earlier days of Black Twitter, when Bhut LZK would drop some Xhosa history lessons on Sundays. Then also would do grammar during the week under #KnowYourXhosa. Ndlela ntle Bhadela, ulale obokuphumla,” tweeted one fan.

The loss of Luzuko Koti makes me think of the loss of Dr Sindi. I feel both deeply because in both cases it is not simply a personal loss, but a deep sense that the country has lost people who were invested in collective success and their role in getting us to that,” said one person on Twitter.

Here are some of the tributes below:

