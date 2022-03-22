News

St Albans official bust on drugs charge

Devon Koen
Court reporter
22 March 2022

A 38-year-old correctional services employee stationed at St Albans Correctional Centre was arrested after he was allegedly found in the possession of drugs as he reported for duty on Sunday.

Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said on Monday the arrest was a result of a multidisciplinary operation conducted by the department of correctional services, the police K9 unit and the anti-gang unit...

