St Albans official bust on drugs charge

A 38-year-old correctional services employee stationed at St Albans Correctional Centre was arrested after he was allegedly found in the possession of drugs as he reported for duty on Sunday.



Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said on Monday the arrest was a result of a multidisciplinary operation conducted by the department of correctional services, the police K9 unit and the anti-gang unit...