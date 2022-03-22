New app links consumers to fuel stations
A new delivery mobile app connecting consumers to fuel stations and convenience stores has reached the Eastern Cape, piloting in Gqeberha and East London.
Motor vehicle owners and drivers can now order fuel and accompanying services such as oil checks and water top ups, at the tap of a button, using Fula Mobile...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.