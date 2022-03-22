Nelson Mandela Bay train stations go off the rails
Metro’s vital transport system hit by cable theft, vandalism and neglect
The New Brighton Metro Rail ticket office is a shell of what it used to be. The doors and windows have been stripped and the walls are all that is left.
At the Gqeberha train station in Central, two trains stand idle on the tracks and they have not been running since December, according to reports...
