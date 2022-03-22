Muir pupil wows judges by advocating sale of products in reusable packages in poorer areas
Time to think outside the packaging
A Muir College Boys High School pupil’s dream of fighting pollution, particularly in low-income communities, is closer to being realised — his research findings and recommendations have been supported by a heavyweight national organisation.
A study by grade 11 pupil Ebrahim Gopal has been backed by the youth programme of the SA Institute of International Affairs...
