Muir pupil wows judges by advocating sale of products in reusable packages in poorer areas

Time to think outside the packaging

A Muir College Boys High School pupil’s dream of fighting pollution, particularly in low-income communities, is closer to being realised — his research findings and recommendations have been supported by a heavyweight national organisation.



A study by grade 11 pupil Ebrahim Gopal has been backed by the youth programme of the SA Institute of International Affairs...