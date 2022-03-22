News

Muir pupil wows judges by advocating sale of products in reusable packages in poorer areas

Time to think outside the packaging

Simtembile Mgidi
General Reporter
22 March 2022

A Muir College Boys High School pupil’s dream of fighting pollution, particularly in low-income communities, is closer to being realised —  his research findings and recommendations have been supported by a heavyweight national organisation.

A study by grade 11 pupil Ebrahim Gopal has been backed by the youth programme of the SA Institute of International Affairs...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

‘I fear f*kol’: Ramaphosa on surging food prices, UN reform and Russia
Statue vandalised outside parliament in Cape Town, three people arrested

Most Read