Mr President, tell Mbalula to hear us, plead Durban e-hailing drivers

E-hailing operators in Durban called for President Cyril Ramaphosa to compel transport minister Fikile Mbalula to attend to their grievances.

Operators from companies including Uber, Bolt, I Driver and DiDi embarked on a peaceful protest from King Dinizulu Park to submit their memorandum of demands at the Durban City Hall on day one of a three-day national shutdown.

Protesters said they want Mbalula to regulate e-hailing so they can coexist peacefully with minibus taxis.

Sithembiso Khanyeza, march convener, said minibus drivers don’t want them to pick up and drop off passengers in certain places.

“There are areas we can’t pick up our clients because of taxi drivers. They take our money and sometimes our cars. We don’t go to their ‘territories’. We only go there when we are requested by an app or to drop a passenger.”