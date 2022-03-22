Mr President, tell Mbalula to hear us, plead Durban e-hailing drivers
E-hailing operators in Durban called for President Cyril Ramaphosa to compel transport minister Fikile Mbalula to attend to their grievances.
Operators from companies including Uber, Bolt, I Driver and DiDi embarked on a peaceful protest from King Dinizulu Park to submit their memorandum of demands at the Durban City Hall on day one of a three-day national shutdown.
Protesters said they want Mbalula to regulate e-hailing so they can coexist peacefully with minibus taxis.
Sithembiso Khanyeza, march convener, said minibus drivers don’t want them to pick up and drop off passengers in certain places.
“There are areas we can’t pick up our clients because of taxi drivers. They take our money and sometimes our cars. We don’t go to their ‘territories’. We only go there when we are requested by an app or to drop a passenger.”
Bolt driver Ntuthuko Sosibo said he is one of many who had negative encounters with taxi drivers.
“I once had to pick up a client in a passage near a taxi rank in town. While I was waiting for her to arrive, two people who I think were rank managers or work at the taxi rank confiscated my car keys. I had to pay R500 to get them back.”
The operators said the transport minister and provincial transport MEC were responsible for determining fares, but had chosen to leave this in the hands of app companies behind the e-hailing services.
“Fares advanced by app companies do not allow for coexistence with other transport modes, resulting in drivers being killed and maimed by those aggrieved (minibus and other taxi drivers) so those fares must come to an abrupt stop.
“The ministers are the ones with powers to regulate these companies or make guidelines so they can solve all the problems and implement safety measures for drivers and passengers.”
They called for MECs to take legal action on their behalf.
“MECs should seek an order from the relevant high court interdicting the intimidating, committing of or threatening to commit acts of violence against e-hailing operators, drivers or members of the public who make use of or want to use e-hailing services.”
Khanyeza said the minister should explain to taxi owners that they are not their competition but another model in their industry.
“We don’t call people to come to us nor interfere with their passengers in any way. They call us, we do our thing and leave, so why must we be victimised by taxi drivers while we’re also trying to feed our children at home?”
Operators called on the president to instruct the transport minister to engage with them despite failing to do so for six years.
They also want the president to sign into law the National Land and Transport Act (NLTA) amendment bill which will regulate the industry.
Regarding the app companies, who were sent the memorandum via emails, e-hailing operators demanded “the ‘app base fare’ be R50, all app commissions be revised from 25% to 10% and the rate per kilometre be a minimum R13”.
They also called for app companies to take full responsibility for damages, hijackings via requests and commission dashboard and passenger seat cameras.
Khenyeza said they gave the respondents 14 working days to respond to their demands.
Mlungisi Ntombela received the memorandum on behalf of the eThekwini mayor and promised it would be delivered to the premier’s office by the close of business on Tuesday.
Meanwhile, in Pietermaritzburg dozens of e-hailing operators were ordered to disperse in the capital.
Pietermaritzburg drivers said though the effects of the nationwide strike had not been felt in the area on Tuesday, things were likely to change on Wednesday as they would be joining their national counterparts.
Sibusiso Ngwenya and Khulekani Mkhize assembled local drivers at Alexandra Park in Scottsville on Tuesday.
Ngwenya said they were forced to adjourn their meeting after police ordered them to disperse for convening an illegal gathering.
He said drivers in the capital city were calling for the vetting of their clients, a move which he said would ensure their safety.
“One measure that can be taken would be for potential clients to furnish us with their identity numbers,” he said.
The industry has often been the target of opportunistic criminals who attack drivers.
He said operators should also liaise with cellphone service providers to ensure their networks are boosted often.
“We are aware there were many drivers who continued with their business. On Wednesday, no-one should be on the road,” said Ngwenya.
He advised colleagues "not to respond" to calls outside the area.
“We would not be able to guarantee your safety. We have seen videos of drivers being robbed of their cash and some were attacked,” said Mkhize.
Drivers also called for e-hailing companies to revisit the move to give new clients discount promotions.
All the drivers present said they felt the pinch of the continued rise in fuel prices.
TimesLIVE
