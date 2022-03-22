Man accused of mother’s murder had protection order against him

Premium Devon Koen

Court reporter



While a 52-year-old Gqeberha man is expected to plead guilty in the city’s high court this week to the murder of this mother and his former landlord, it has emerged that his mother had a protection order against him.



And with the rising rate of crimes against women and other gender-based violence offences, legal experts have warned those in danger to seek legal assistance through the courts...