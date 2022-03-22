Man, 53, gets life for rape of 11-year-old girl

Premium Devon Koen

Court reporter



An 11-year-old girl who was raped by a man she regarded as her grandfather suffered extreme psychological distress and was robbed of her childhood because of the ordeal, the Makhanda high court has heard.



The 53-year-old man, who is not being named to protect the girl’s identity, was convicted in February 2021 on a charge of rape...