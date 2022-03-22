Help needed to identify dead man found near Motherwell

Police in Gqeberha are trying to identify a man whose body was found near Motherwell on Tuesday morning.

Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said the man, estimated to be aged between 55 and 60, was found at about 9.15am.

Municipal employees working in the area found the man’s body next to the M17, near the Corobrik factory, and notified the police.

Beetge said the man had no visible signs of trauma and the cause of death had yet to be determined.

He also had no form of identification on him.

He was wearing a purple sweater with the letters “BRNX” written on the front, with blue jeans and grey shoes.

Swartkops police have opened an inquest docket and asked anyone who might have more information about the man to contact detectives on 064-672-9611 or go to their nearest police station.

HeraldLIVE