Helenvale ‘Gaat Squad’ tackles filthy transfer station site

Premium By Roslyn Baatjies -

A clean environment is a basic human right and, in that spirit, a handful of Helenvale residents are continuing their quest for healthier living conditions by cleaning up around a filthy refuse transfer station in the area.



Community leader Rina Potgieter said a group known as the “Gaat Squad” (Go Squad) — named for the waste dump’s location in Hartebees and Stanford roads — started cleaning up the area about a month ago...