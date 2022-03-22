EFF threatens to disrupt VW, shut clinics, occupy land

Premium By Siyamthanda Capa -

If the demand for Nelson Mandela Bay clinics to stay open 24/7 is not met, EFF supporters will shut clinics in the more affluent areas of Gqeberha.



That was the threat from EFF secretary-general Marshall Dlamini when he addressed an excited crowd at the KwaNobuhle Comprehensive High School at a Langa Massacre commemoration event in Kariega on Monday...