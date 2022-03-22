Court halts payment of R50m emergency assistance to Cuba

On August 13, the finance minister gave his approval for the R50m assistance.

AfriForum brought the application to halt the payment of the funds pending an application, at a later date, to review and set aside the decision to donate the amount. It argued that the entire process, from the application to the approval granted for the donation, was flawed.

The organisation said donations of state funds affect the public purse and the impact is so direct and substantial on the masses [the people of SA] that their duly elected representatives must review and consider it.

It said the retention by Dirco of the R71m should never have been granted. Had it been refused, AfriForum argued, the funds would have been channelled back into National Treasury’s revenue fund where it could have been allocated to state departments for service delivery on the national front or other urgent pressing domestic needs.

Judge Brenda Neukircher said given that the government respondents have refused to provide an undertaking not to continue with the donation pending the outcome of future legal proceedings, she was of the view AfriForum has demonstrated the irreparable harm to be suffered were this interdict not granted.

Neukircher also ordered AfriForum to launch review proceedings within 20 days of the order.

“We are pleased we managed to stop this unlawful and shameful donation in its tracks. We are optimistic our review application will succeed,” said AfriForum’s campaign officer for strategy and content Reiner Duvenage.

“AfriForum pledges to continue its fight against outrageous and wasteful expenditure which is squandering taxpayers’ money.”

TimesLIVE