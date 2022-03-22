Coega drags Local Business Committee members to court

A group of disgruntled Local Business Committee members gathered outside the Gqeberha high court on Monday, where they are facing an interdict against alleged harassment.

The Coega Development Corporation brought an application to the court to prevent members of the LBC from entering its premises to stop further alleged harassment.

LBC deputy chair Lindile Bobani said they had received the summons in February to appear before the court in relation to an incident which occurred in November.

According to Bobani, the LBC went to Coega to check on the status of SMME contracts, as its members believed they were beneficiaries of a development in the area.

LBC deputy secretary Phumeza Kate said after the incident in November, they had at least three further meetings with Coega management and were under the impression the matter had been resolved.

According to Kate, it came as a surprise when they received the summons to appear in court on Tuesday.

This is a developing story.

HeraldLIVE