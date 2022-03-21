News

WATCH LIVE | President Cyril Ramaphosa's Human Rights address

21 March 2022

President Cyril Ramaphosa is delivering the keynote address at the national commemoration of Human Rights Day in Koster in the North West.

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

2022 Human Rights Day Celebrations
‘I fear f*kol’: Ramaphosa on surging food prices, UN reform and Russia

Most Read