Part of N2 closed after fiery crash

By Devon Koen -

At least two people have died and at least 18 others injured after a fuel tanker and a long distance bus collided on the N2 near Kwelera in the Eastern Cape on Monday morning.



Department of transport spokesperson Unathi Binqose said the accident is believed to have happened at about 9:20am between East London and the Kei Bridge...