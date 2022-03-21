Ndebele artist Esther Mahlangu punched in face, strangled in house robbery

Renowned Ndebele artist Esther Mahlangu was punched in the face before her hands were tied with a cable and strangled until she was unconscious during a house robbery.

Mpumalanga police spokesperson Brig Selvy Mohlala said police have launched a manhunt for the suspect after the incident which occurred at 3pm on Saturday at Siyabuswa near Kwamhlanga.

Mahlangu was preparing to take a nap and locked all the doors of her house, but the intruder was already inside.

"She noticed a man unknown to her inside the house. The man grabbed her and punched her in the face before tying her hands with a cable and strangling her until she became unconscious.”

Mohlala said the 87-year-old reported that she cannot recall what happened thereafter.

“However, when she regained consciousness, she realised her house was ransacked and her firearm, as well as money, were stolen from the safe.”

Mahlangu sustained bruises on her face.

“The suspect is still at large and police urge anyone with information on the whereabouts of the suspect to call the Crime Stop number on 08600 10111 or send information via MYSAPSAPP. All information will be treated as confidential and callers may opt to remain anonymous,” he said.

Provincial commissioner Lt-Gen Semakaleng Daphney Manamela condemned the incident.

Manamela lambasted attackers who target elderly people at their homes, referring to the attack on Mahlangu and the weekend murder of an elderly Delmas farmer.

“It is shameful to hear that our senior citizens are being targeted by heartless criminals who show no mercy at all. On Sunday [20 March 2022] we had an incident of this nature where an old male pensioner was strangled to death in Delmas. This cannot be allowed to continue unabated.

"The person who committed this evil act against one of the country's assets must be swiftly hunted down and be brought to book,” said Manamela.

TimesLIVE