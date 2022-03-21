E-hailing drivers defy calls to suspend three-day strike

Thousands of e-hailing drivers will embark on a three-day shutdown from Tuesday in a bid to get government to regulate the industry.

E-hailing platforms such as Uber, Uber Eats, Mr D, Bolt and InDriver are expected to be affected when between 50,000 and 70,000 drivers turn off their apps until Thursday.

The drivers are demanding that government regulates the industry to ensure fair pricing, accountability and proper vetting of drivers.

The planned action has prompted a call from Gauteng transport MEC Jacob Mamabolo to drivers to suspend the imminent strike.

He called a meeting on Monday with the Private Public Transport Association (PPTA), which represents the interests of e-hailing drivers nationally, to discuss the ramifications.

Mamabolo reportedly warned the nationwide shutdown may potentially lead to disruptions, violence and instability in the transport sector.

PPTA founder Vhatuka Mbelengwa told TimesLIVE on Monday they would attend the meeting with the MEC, but the strike action would continue as planned.

“We want the industry to be regulated. There is ongoing exploitation. We feel government should be coming to our aid.

“The MEC is trying to deter us from going on strike, but we are not going to do that. However, we will honour the meeting.

“Pricing in the sector has been a gripe for a long time. Pricing is the reason why there has been violence.

“We have established a WhatsApp information line for drivers. It is our central line of communication so we can get the right information to drivers and report on incidents that may be happening.

“We do know that whenever we go on strike, criminality will raise its head. We established this central line so incidents can be reported and we can inform law enforcement.

­“There may be some drivers who will work but most of the industry will not work. We can’t force people to take part in the strike.”

Mbelengwa said drivers can keep up with developments on the WhatsApp line 078 470 2017.

TimesLIVE