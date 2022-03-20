VIDEO | Vandals strike on Motherwell-Chelsea pipeline
Temporary repair achieved after water thugs break air valve on key bulk water supply line, disrupting supply to western suburbs and northern areas
Residents of Nelson Mandela Bay's western suburbs and northern areas were left without water late Saturday after an air valve on the Motherwell-Chelsea pipeline was vandalised.
In a video circulating on social media, water is seen shooting high into the air from the breakage point...
