News

VIDEO | Vandals strike on Motherwell-Chelsea pipeline

Temporary repair achieved after water thugs break air valve on key bulk water supply line, disrupting supply to western suburbs and northern areas

By Ntsikelelo Qoyo - 20 March 2022

Residents of Nelson Mandela Bay's western suburbs and northern areas were left without water late Saturday after an air valve on the Motherwell-Chelsea pipeline was vandalised.

In a video circulating on social media, water is seen shooting high into the air from the breakage point...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

‘I fear f*kol’: Ramaphosa on surging food prices, UN reform and Russia
Statue vandalised outside parliament in Cape Town, three people arrested

Most Read