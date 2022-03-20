VIDEO | Vandals strike on Motherwell-Chelsea pipeline

Temporary repair achieved after water thugs break air valve on key bulk water supply line, disrupting supply to western suburbs and northern areas

By Ntsikelelo Qoyo -

Residents of Nelson Mandela Bay's western suburbs and northern areas were left without water late Saturday after an air valve on the Motherwell-Chelsea pipeline was vandalised.



In a video circulating on social media, water is seen shooting high into the air from the breakage point...