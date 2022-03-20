News

Some water will continue being brown, says Bay engineering boss

Metro director says drought and problems at Grassridge treatment plant mean chronic discolouration of supplies to western suburbs

Ntsikelelo Qoyo
Politics Reporter
20 March 2022

The western suburbs and northern areas in Gqeberha will continue to experience chronic discoloured water flowing from their taps so long as the problems caused by the drought and the problems at the Grassridge treatment plant persist.

This is despite the vandalised air valve in the Motherwell-Chelsea pipeline having been fixed...

