P'Cause Fashion Show in aid of animal welfare in Gqeberha

Have fun for a cause.

That's the call from the organisers of the picnic-style P'Cause Fashion Show at Grass Roof next Friday evening.

Humans, dogs and donkeys will be modelling in aid of the East Cape Horse Care Unit, Cat Care Port Elizabeth and Animal Welfare Society.

Booking includes a picnic basket for two and a cash bar will be available so all you need to do is bring your picnic blanket. If the weather is bad, the event will move indoors.

Tickets are limited. Book through Marizanne Kemp Ferreira 083 44 66 180. The cost of R380 per couple includes a picnic basket for two. Tickets for children under 12 cost R90 and include a kiddies picnic basket.

The event on March 25 is set to start at 5pm for 5.30pm.

There will an auction and lucky draw and your donation of pet food will automatically enter you into the lucky draw.

For more information, go to here.

HeraldLIVE