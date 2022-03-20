OR Tambo municipality dumps top lawyer Mvuzo Notyesi
OR Tambo district municipality has terminated the services of a top lawyer who represented them in four court cases.
Mvuzo Notyesi confirmed to DispatchLIVE (http://www.dispatchlive.co.za) on Saturday that he had received correspondence from the municipality...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.